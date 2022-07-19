Saskatoon police find no threat to public after report of possible explosive

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon Police Service say an investigation into a report of a possible explosive device at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) has found no threat to members of the public.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigation shuts down College Drive

At around 4 p.m. Monday, police were notified of a call made “regarding a device.”

With help from university staff and members of the USask protective services, the SPS started evacuating and searching areas of interest on campus.

Traffic restrictions were also in place around the location.

Patrol members conducted an initial search followed by the explosive disposal unit (EDU) and canine unit.

The Saskatoon Fire Department and Medavie Health Services were also on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a suspicious man at the scene was taken into custody and later released without charges.

Read more: Old military mortar round dropped off at Rutland thrift store

A backpack was also identified as suspicious and was examined by the EDU.

Police say the backpack was determined to contain nothing that would be considered a threat to safety.