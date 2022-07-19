Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police find no threat to public after report of possible explosive

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 12:43 pm
An investigation by Saskatoon police into a report of a possible explosive device at the University of Saskatchewan found no threat to public safety. View image in full screen
An investigation by Saskatoon police into a report of a possible explosive device at the University of Saskatchewan found no threat to public safety. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service say an investigation into a report of a possible explosive device at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) has found no threat to members of the public.

At around 4 p.m. Monday, police were notified of a call made “regarding a device.”

With help from university staff and members of the USask protective services, the SPS started evacuating and searching areas of interest on campus.

Traffic restrictions were also in place around the location.

Patrol members conducted an initial search followed by the explosive disposal unit (EDU) and canine unit.

The Saskatoon Fire Department and Medavie Health Services were also on scene.

Police say a suspicious man at the scene was taken into custody and later released without charges.

A backpack was also identified as suspicious and was examined by the EDU.

Police say the backpack was determined to contain nothing that would be considered a threat to safety.

