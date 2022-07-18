B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson won’t seek BC NDP leadership

The last viable threat to David Eby becoming B.C.’s next premier has decided not to pursue the top job in the province.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson has announced she is not running for the BC NDP leadership.

“I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to run to be the next premier of British Columbia,” Robinson tweeted.

“These last few weeks have been hard as John Horgan has been an outstanding leader who has brought out the best in all of us and realizing that he is stepping down has prompted a bit of a grief reaction for me. I have so appreciated all he has done for all of us.”

4:16 B.C. Premier John Horgan announces he won’t seek re-election B.C. Premier John Horgan announces he won’t seek re-election – Jun 28, 2022

Horgan announced in June he would not be running in the next election and asked the BC NDP to launch a leadership campaign to find his replacement.

The next leader will be announced on Dec. 3 and Horgan will resign just before the new leader is sworn in.

Robinson originally served as Horgan’s housing and municipal affairs minister and then took over as finance minister after Carole James retired from politics.

I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to run to be the next Premier of #BritishColumbia. So many of you are eager to continue to see a government that puts people at the heart of everything we do. I continue to be committed to that principle as are all of my colleagues. — Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) July 18, 2022

“They say that timing is everything and thinking ahead to what the next 5-8 years would look like in the context of my life I decided that I would pass on this opportunity and focus on my roles as MLA and finance minister,” Robinson wrote.

Eby is expected to announce as soon as this week that he plans to run for leadership.

There is a strong likelihood that now he is the only candidate in the race. The party will still continue to go through the leadership process, with the membership cutoff for those wanting to vote set for Sept. 4.

2:15 MLA Ravi Kahlon endorses front runner David Eby to run for BC NDP leadership MLA Ravi Kahlon endorses front runner David Eby to run for BC NDP leadership – Jul 6, 2022

Ministers Bowinn Ma, Ravi Kahlon, Josie Osborne, Nathan Cullen, George Heyman, Melanie Mark, Katrina Chen and Adrian Dix have all publicly ruled out a bid for leader.

Eby is one of the province’s best-known politicians and recently helped overhaul ICBC, launched a public inquiry into money laundering in the province and is leading the province’s response to the ongoing housing crisis.

Unlike Ministers Kahlon and Ma, Robinson did not mention Eby when tweeting about her decision not to run.

“I know that with a new leader our cabinet and our caucus will continue to make choices that put people first and provide opportunities so that all British Columbians can thrive,” Robinson tweeted.

“This is a core principle for all of us and I look forward to continue serving the people of Coquitlam-Maillardville and all of British Columbia.”