Whiteshell state of emergency expires, Manitoba Parks says

Send this page to someone via email

The state of local emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park is set to expire.

Manitoba Parks said the emergency restrictions, put into place May 20 due to heavy rain and flooding that washed out roads, will end Monday morning.

The province said repairs to Provincial Road 307 in the north Whitesehell area, from Seven Sisters Falls to Rennie, are ongoing, and drivers should expect delays.

Water levels continue to be monitored.

1:29 Whiteshell residents voice frustrations over lifted evacuation order Whiteshell residents voice frustrations over lifted evacuation order – Jun 14, 2022