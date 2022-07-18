Menu

Whiteshell state of emergency expires, Manitoba Parks says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 9:08 am
Water is seen crossing Highway 307. View image in full screen
Water is seen crossing Highway 307. Submitted

The state of local emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park is set to expire.

Manitoba Parks said the emergency restrictions, put into place May 20 due to heavy rain and flooding that washed out roads, will end Monday morning.

Read more: Manitoba’s Whiteshell region to remain under state of emergency as flood watch continues

The province said repairs to Provincial Road 307 in the north Whitesehell area, from Seven Sisters Falls to Rennie, are ongoing, and drivers should expect delays.

Water levels continue to be monitored.

