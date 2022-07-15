15-year-old Regina boy charged after food delivery people robbed

The Regina Police Service said it arrested a 15-year-old boy who is facing multiple charges in connection with three robberies.
Officers said there was one incident on July 4 on the 20 block of McGillivray Crescent, and two on July 5 on the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue North where food delivery people were robbed.
Police said the robberies involved bear spray.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday and is charged with three counts of armed robbery using a restricted firearm and three counts of disguise with intent.
He made his first appearance in youth court on Friday.
