Crime

15-year-old Regina boy charged after food delivery people robbed

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 5:15 pm
Regina Police Service vehicle
A 15-year-old boy in Regina has been arrested in relation to multiple robberies involving food delivery people. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service said it arrested a 15-year-old boy who is facing multiple charges in connection with three robberies.

Officers said there was one incident on July 4 on the 20 block of McGillivray Crescent, and two on July 5 on the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue North where food delivery people were robbed.

Police said the robberies involved bear spray.

Trending Stories

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and is charged with three counts of armed robbery using a restricted firearm and three counts of disguise with intent.

He made his first appearance in youth court on Friday.

