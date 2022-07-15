Jets add pair of players on second day of free agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets made a few more minor moves during the second day of the NHL free agency period.

Defenceman Kyle Capobianco has signed a two-year deal worth $762,000 a season, according to the team’s Twitter account.

He’s spent the last five years in the Arizona Coyotes organization and suited up in 45 games last year recording nine points.

Capobianco, from Mississauga, was drafted in the third round by Arizona in 2015.

The Jets also inking forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, entry level deal. The American has played with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls for the last two seasons and picked up 23 goals and 40 points in 62 games last season.

Meanwhile, the Jets lost forward C.J. Suess to the San Jose Sharks, who signed him to a one-year, two-way deal. Suess was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and ended up playing 166 games with the Manitoba Moose over five seasons. Last season was the most productive for Suess in a Moose uniform, as he picked up 14 goals and 28 points in 46 games. He also suited up for the Jets for three games.