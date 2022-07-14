Safe containing ‘large sum’ of money stolen from Bobcaygeon home: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a break and enter and theft at a home in the village of Bobcaygeon earlier this week.

According to police, around 3 p.m. on July 12, officers responded to a reported break and enter at a residence on Need Street.

A safe containing a “large sum” of money was reported stolen. OPP did not disclose the money amount taken.

Police say the incident involved one suspect.

OPP are asking residents to check their cameras for suspicious activity between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the areas of Need, Bolton, Canal and William streets on July 12.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at khcrimestoppers.com.