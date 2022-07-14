Menu

Crime

Safe containing ‘large sum’ of money stolen from Bobcaygeon home: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 1:45 pm
opp generic file View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a break-in at a home in Bobcaygeon on July 12, 2022. The Canadian Press file

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a break and enter and theft at a home in the village of Bobcaygeon earlier this week.

According to police, around 3 p.m. on July 12, officers responded to a reported break and enter at a residence on Need Street.

A safe containing a “large sum” of money was reported stolen. OPP did not disclose the money amount taken.

Police say the incident involved one suspect.

Read more: Money from charity boxes, food stolen from north-end Peterborough business, police say

OPP are asking residents to check their cameras for suspicious activity between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the areas of Need, Bolton, Canal and William streets on July 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

