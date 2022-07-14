Menu

Canada

Ombudsman: Toronto must treat people in homeless encampments with dignity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 10:32 am
Police and city workers detain encampment supporters as they clear Lamport Stadium encampment for the homeless in Toronto on Wednesday, July 21 , 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Police and city workers detain encampment supporters as they clear Lamport Stadium encampment for the homeless in Toronto on Wednesday, July 21 , 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young

Toronto’s ombudsman says the city must treat people living in homeless encampments with dignity and respect.

Ombudsman Kwame Addo is conducting an investigation into the city’s clearing of encampments in Toronto last year and has released an interim report with recommendations for the city today.

Addo says the city should develop a detailed plan outlining how and when it will update its encampment response protocol, hold consultations with the public to inform that update and clearly outline the role and mandate of its encampment office.

Read more: Toronto homeless man says he lived in tiny shelter for 17 days with threat of arrest

He says the city should implement the recommendations immediately to improve the fairness of its response to encampments.

The city did not immediately provide a response to the interim report.

The city and police cleared four homeless encampments in three Toronto parks last summer, but clashed with residents and their supporters while doing so.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
