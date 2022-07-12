Car flipped in multi-vehicle Scarborough collision: police

A car has flipped over after several vehicles were involved in a collision in Scarborough, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call in the area of Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues around 8:29 p.m. Tuesday.
It was reported that two to three cars were involved in a collision, with one flipped over and reports that people were ejected from the car.
Read more: 2 injured, 1 seriously, after Toronto crash
Police said there may also be people trapped inside a vehicle.
Trending Stories
Toronto paramedics told Global News they were transporting one patient to hospital with minor injuries.
Roads in the area were closed following the collision.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments