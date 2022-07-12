Menu

Traffic

Car flipped in multi-vehicle Scarborough collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 9:18 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A car has flipped over after several vehicles were involved in a collision in Scarborough, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call in the area of Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues around 8:29 p.m. Tuesday.

It was reported that two to three cars were involved in a collision, with one flipped over and reports that people were ejected from the car.

Read more: 2 injured, 1 seriously, after Toronto crash

Police said there may also be people trapped inside a vehicle.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were transporting one patient to hospital with minor injuries.

Roads in the area were closed following the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

