Car flipped in multi-vehicle Scarborough collision: police

A car has flipped over after several vehicles were involved in a collision in Scarborough, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call in the area of Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues around 8:29 p.m. Tuesday.

It was reported that two to three cars were involved in a collision, with one flipped over and reports that people were ejected from the car.

Police said there may also be people trapped inside a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were transporting one patient to hospital with minor injuries.

Roads in the area were closed following the collision.

