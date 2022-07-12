Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

7-year-old Quebec boy dies after metal object falls on him in his backyard

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:53 pm
Montreal ambulance paramedic strike View image in full screen
A 7-year-old boy has died after an injury sustained in his backyard. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

A seven-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a metal object while playing in his backyard at a home in Massueville, Que, about 90 kilometers from Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the boy’s death on Tuesday morning.

According to SQ Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, they received a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday about a boy who was unconscious after something fell on him while playing with a friend.

The friend noticed he was unconscious and immediately ran for help.

Trending Stories

Read more: 13-month-old baby seriously injured after balcony collapses in Laval, Que.

“The metal object was some sort of support beam, but it wasn’t a playground structure or a vehicle of any sort,” said Bilodeau.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy was transported to hospital in critical condition before he was transferred to Ste-Justine hospital in Montreal where he died of his injuries.

Read more: A 4-year-old Montreal girl needs a stem-cell transplant to stay alive

An investigation in underway but Bilodeau says they have no reason to suspect criminal intent or negligence.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
accident tagSureté du Québec tagSQ tagMonteregie tagste. justine tagMassueville tagMassueville accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers