7-year-old Quebec boy dies after metal object falls on him in his backyard

A seven-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a metal object while playing in his backyard at a home in Massueville, Que, about 90 kilometers from Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the boy’s death on Tuesday morning.

According to SQ Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, they received a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday about a boy who was unconscious after something fell on him while playing with a friend.

The friend noticed he was unconscious and immediately ran for help.

“The metal object was some sort of support beam, but it wasn’t a playground structure or a vehicle of any sort,” said Bilodeau.

The boy was transported to hospital in critical condition before he was transferred to Ste-Justine hospital in Montreal where he died of his injuries.

An investigation in underway but Bilodeau says they have no reason to suspect criminal intent or negligence.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.