Canada

Irving Oil invests in hydrogen to lower emissions, offer clean energy to customers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian oil giants pressured to invest sky-high profits in jobs, clean energy' Canadian oil giants pressured to invest sky-high profits in jobs, clean energy
As Canadian oil companies report a massive windfall from surging prices, they're resisting calls to reinvest that cash. As Heather Yourex-West reports, governments are pressuring energy giants to spend more on economic and climate commitments. – May 10, 2022

Irving Oil is expanding hydrogen capacity at its Saint John, N.B., refinery in a bid to lower carbon emissions and offer clean energy to customers.

The family-owned company says it has a deal with New York-based Plug Power Inc. to purchase a five-megawatt hydrogen electrolyzer.

It says the apparatus will create two tonnes of hydrogen a day — equivalent to fuelling 60 buses with hydrogen — using electricity from the local grid.

Irving says its refinery currently produces hydrogen using natural gas.

The New Brunswick company says it will be the first oil refinery in Canada to invest in electrolyzer technology.

Irving says its goal is to offer hydrogen fuelling infrastructure in Atlantic Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
