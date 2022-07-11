London, Ont. police officer charged with assault following on-duty incident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An officer with London Police Service (LPS) is facing an assault charge related to an on-duty incident last week.

On July 5, 2022, LPS say they received information about the conduct of one of its officers.

Police say that same day in the south end of the city, an adult male victim was assaulted but did not sustain any physical injury.

A criminal investigation was initiated, and as a result, Const. Jordan Thomas, 29, of London, was charged with one count of assault.

Police say Thomas has worked with the London Police Service for three years.

Police did not include any further details about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas has been placed on administrative duties and the charge will be spoken to in London court on Aug. 18, 2022.

2:30 SIU says man fatally shot by Toronto Police had a pellet gun SIU says man fatally shot by Toronto Police had a pellet gun – May 27, 2022