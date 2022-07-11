Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police officer charged with assault following on-duty incident

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 4:49 pm
A uniformed London police hat View image in full screen
The man was arrested following an operation in a south London parking. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An officer with London Police Service (LPS) is facing an assault charge related to an on-duty incident last week.

On July 5, 2022, LPS say they received information about the conduct of one of its officers.

Police say that same day in the south end of the city, an adult male victim was assaulted but did not sustain any physical injury.

Read more: Western student to use ‘Head and Heart’ fellowship to research Indigenous youth homelessness

A criminal investigation was initiated, and as a result, Const. Jordan Thomas, 29, of London, was charged with one count of assault.

Trending Stories

Police say Thomas has worked with the London Police Service for three years.

Police did not include any further details about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas has been placed on administrative duties and the charge will be spoken to in London court on Aug. 18, 2022.

Click to play video: 'SIU says man fatally shot by Toronto Police had a pellet gun' SIU says man fatally shot by Toronto Police had a pellet gun
SIU says man fatally shot by Toronto Police had a pellet gun – May 27, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagAssault tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service taglps tagpolice officer charged tagPolice officer assault taglondon police assault tagJordan Thomas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers