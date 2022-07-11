Man in his 70s attacked from behind in ‘unprovoked’ Winnipeg assault, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with assault with a weapon and public mischief after an “unprovoked attack,” Sunday night on a victim in his 70s, police said.

Police said the victim, who was using a walker, was near the Disraeli Freeway and Henry Avenue intersection around 10 p.m. when a man approached him from behind and hit him in the head with a wooden board. The victim fell down and the man took off on foot.

A nearby security guard managed to chase the man down and hold him until police arrived.

The 24-year-old, who provided police with a fake name when he was initially arrested, is in custody.

