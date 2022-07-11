Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act in Aurora, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported in Aurora' Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported in Aurora
WATCH: Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported in Aurora

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Aurora, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Saturday at around 6 p.m., officers received a report of an indecent act in the Case Woodlot trail system, in the Mohagany Court and McClellan Way area.

Police said a female victim was sitting on a bench along the trail when a male suspect “came out of the forested area naked.”

Read more: Driver allegedly travelling at 191 km/h stopped around Aurora, Ont., police say

Officers said the man approached the victim and allegedly “committed an indecent act before running southwest into the forested area towards Highview Public School park area.”

Police are now searching for a man between 55 and 65 years old, who is clean shaven.

York Regional Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Aurora, Ont.
York Regional Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Aurora, Ont. York Regional Police / Handout

Officers said he was seen wearing a baseball hat and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

