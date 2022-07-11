Menu

Crime

Wanted Courtice, Ont. man arrested with drugs in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 11:14 am
The Cobourg Police Service says it located a wanted man who was found in possession of drugs on July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service says it located a wanted man who was found in possession of drugs on July 11, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Cobourg, Ont., arrested a man on Sunday night who was wanted on a warrant.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 10 p.m., an officer identified a man near Spring and Kent streets who was wanted on a bench warrant held by Northumberland OPP.

Police say when the officer approached the man to advise him he was under arrest, the suspect fled.

Read more: 1 charged, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

He was arrested a short distance away and found in possession of a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, police say.

A 37-year-old Courtice, Ont., man was charged with obstructing a police officer and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was later released on an undertaking and transported to the Northumberland OPP detachment, police said Monday morning.

