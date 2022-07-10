Toronto police seek man who allegedly concealed handgun in his waistband

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify a man following an incident involving a firearm on Toronto’s King Street West in June.

Toronto police said on June 12 at around 1:40 a.m., two men became involved in a verbal altercation in the area of King Street West and Portland Street.

One of the men revealed a black handgun in the waistband of his pants, police said. He then fled eastbound down King Street West.

Read more: 2 seriously injured after shooting at Toronto mall

Police described the man as five feet tall and in his 30s. He is said to be medium build, with a thin beard and moustache, and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants and white shoes, police said. He has tattoos on his left arm and was carrying a brown satchel.

Story continues below advertisement

Police released an image and asked for anyone with information to contact either Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police are seeking to identify a man in his 30s. TPS/Handout

TPS/Handout