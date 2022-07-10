Toronto police seek man who allegedly concealed handgun in his waistband

Police are trying to identify a man following an incident involving a firearm on Toronto’s King Street West in June.
Toronto police said on June 12 at around 1:40 a.m., two men became involved in a verbal altercation in the area of King Street West and Portland Street.
One of the men revealed a black handgun in the waistband of his pants, police said. He then fled eastbound down King Street West.
Police described the man as five feet tall and in his 30s. He is said to be medium build, with a thin beard and moustache, and short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants and white shoes, police said. He has tattoos on his left arm and was carrying a brown satchel.
Police released an image and asked for anyone with information to contact either Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments