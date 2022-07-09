Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C.’s invasive mussel defence program intercepts 5 contaminated boats from Ontario

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Invasive mussels intercepted entering British Columbia' Invasive mussels intercepted entering British Columbia
Five watercraft contaminated with invasive mussels were intercepted coming into B.C. Two were headed to the Okanagan, two to the Lower Mainland and one to Vancouver Island.

The province’s invasive mussel defence program reeled in five contaminated boats recently.

This week, the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) announced that the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship, plus B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service, gave updates on how the program was faring this year.

The program guards British Columbian waters against zebra and quagga mussels via eight inspection stations.

Read more: Okanagan water board asks for more federal funding to fight invasive mussels

Corrine Jackson of the OBWB says if invasive mussels enter the Okanagan’s water system, there would be substantial impacts.

“We’re talking water quality because they create toxic algae blooms. If you’ve seen any of the beaches that have totally been destroyed by these mussels, they cover them and they’re razor-sharp, they can cut your feet,” said Jackson.

Story continues below advertisement

As of July 3, five mussel-infected watercraft were detected at inspection stations. All five were travelling from Ontario.

“Two of those five were headed to the Okanagan, two of them to the Lower Mainland and one to Vancouver Island,” said Jackson.

The OBWB is asking the government to increase funding to maintain the stations in order to further prevent invasive species.

Click to play video: 'Mussels intercepted by B.C. inspectors' Mussels intercepted by B.C. inspectors
Mussels intercepted by B.C. inspectors – Jul 18, 2019

In 2019, there were 12 stations with 64 inspectors. This year that number is down to eight with only 36 inspectors.

Trending Stories

“We’re thankful for the inspection stations, but we are quite concerned they aren’t 24-7,” Jackson says.

In 2021, the inspection stations were operational from April 1 to October 24. The province released a report with the findings and highlighted that approximately 33,000 inspections were completed.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the inspections, 244 watercraft were identified as high-risk, 100 decontamination orders were issued and 18 watercraft were issued quarantine periods to meet the required drying time. The Conservation Officer Service aquatic invasive species inspectors completed 153 decontaminations,” the report read.

Read more: When COVID-19 travel restrictions drop, mussel concerns pick up on Okanagan Lake

The OBWB launched its “Don’t Move a Mussel Campaign” in 2013. The goal is to raise awareness and prevent invasive mussels from entering water systems.

“It was estimated that in the Okanagan, it would conservatively cost about $43 million just to manage these mussels,” said Jackson.

She said if local water becomes contaminated, it would never be cleared out and that mussels weigh down aquatic infrastructure.

“Eradication at this point is not something we would be able to do in the Okanagan,” she said.

The OBWB wants to remind boaters to inspect their watercraft before launching, and that failure to do so could result in a fine and potentially foul local lakes and rivers.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: More domestic travel in B.C. could spell trouble for spread of invasive mussels' Coronavirus: More domestic travel in B.C. could spell trouble for spread of invasive mussels
Coronavirus: More domestic travel in B.C. could spell trouble for spread of invasive mussels – Jun 15, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagVancouver Island tagLower Mainland tagConservation Officer Service tagZebra Mussels tagQuagga Mussels tagokanagan basin water board tagInvasive Mussels tagBoat inspections tagInvasive Mussel Defence Program tagBC Inspection Stations tagmussel inspection stations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers