Massive Rogers outage impacts some City of Peterborough services, Peterborough Public Health

The City of Peterborough and Peterborough Public Health say a number of services have been impacted by Friday’s nationwide cellular and internet outage with Rogers.

The city says the outage means some payment systems may be unavailable.

“City staff may not have access to email or certain software applications during the internet outage,” a statement reads. “Phone service at most city facilities is available.”

The Peterborough County-City landfill on Bensfort Road can accept cash transactions or customers who have accounts at the landfill.

Peterborough Public Library online and digital resources may not be available.

“The City of Peterborough appreciates the patience of residents during this time,” the city stated. “An update will be provided when this issue is resolved.”

The Peterborough Police Service notes 911 may be impacted and advises to keep trying to call, use another phone provider or try a landline.

Some may experience issues connecting with 9-1-1 because of the Canada-wide @Rogers Network outage If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cell phone with another provider. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) July 8, 2022

Peterborough Public Health

Peterborough Public Health said on Friday morning it is temporarily without cellular and internet service.

However, the outage has not impacted clinical services including dental, COVID-19 immunization and routine immunization.

“Those with appointments are still able to attend a clinic,” the health unit said.

Some services may still be impacted and the health unit says there may be delays receiving and returning calls and emails.

The health unit can still be reached by telephone at 705-743-1000.