Regina taxi fares are likely going to increase 8 per cent to help cover rising costs

Taxi fares in Regina will likely be increasing by at least eight percent starting August to offset the rising costs of fuel and inflation.

The city’s executive committee had a short discussion before approving the increase on Wednesday. Taxi fares are implemented by the taxi bylaw and are calculated using the taxi cost fare model (TCFM). The model measures specific cost factors that affect the taxi industry based on the consumer price index (CPI).

Discussion with taxi brokers began in March of this year to determine if and how an increase to account for rising fuel costs was desired. The model was reviewed and it resulted in a proposed eight per cent increase in taxi fares.” Jim Nicol interim city manager said.

Brokers did not decide to move forward with the changes at the time. On June 10, taxi brokers wrote a letter to city administration signed by all five brokers asking for the increase to be implemented. During the finalization of the report on Wednesday, the consumer price index was updated resulting in a 12.3-per cent increase.

Story continues below advertisement

The last time taxi fares were increased in Regina was in 2015 and they went up by 3.8 per cent. Del Van De Kamp from Van De’s Accessible Transit said that with high inflation, rising fuel costs, expensive car parts and rising cost of labour, the approved increase is not enough.

He said that it’s a slap in the face of all taxi brokers in the city who don’t have enough to keep up with the cost of living due to which the quality of drivers is going down.

As of Wednesday only two taxi brokers had given their support for the additional increase.

“One additional taxi broker who was planning to speak today, who was looking for an increase that matched overall inflation as opposed to a CPI index. However, that’s not what is in the bylaws or the policy that we follow, and the other three brokers had not responded back on what their preference was,” Nicol said.

Coun. Shanon Zachidniak (Ward 8) voiced her concerns about the impact of rising fares on marginalized groups in the city. She asked if the city offers any kind of support or discount to community members who might be disproportionately impacted.

Story continues below advertisement

Administration noted that there are no such supports provided but certain community organizations provide grants that may fund such programs. Administration added that the increase represents the maximum a taxi service can charge but it is up to them to charge less or give any discounts to individuals or groups in the community.

Following approval by council, an amended bylaw would come back to council to make it official in August.

When it does, the initial meter drop rate for the first 120 metres will be increased from $4.00 to $4.25. The distance rate will be changed from $0.25 for each additional 138 metres to $0.25 for each additional 127 metres and the rate for taxis hired by the hour will be increased from $36.00 per hour to $39.00 per hour.

1:54 Regina city council looking at trio of sports facilities for downtown Regina city council looking at trio of sports facilities for downtown

Advertisement