Another evacuation alert issued for B.C. mobile home park following landslide threat

Another evacuation alert has been issued for a number of properties in the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park, the fourth evacuation alert in that area in about two months.

The Shuswap Emergency Program issued the alert due to the increased risk of a landslide resulting from rain and predicted thunderstorms in that area.

With the potential danger to life, health, or property, an evacuation alert is in effect for all properties numbered 1 through 27 along 5 Highway 97A. The District of Sicamous said the risk of a landslide is near Wiseman Creek.

An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give residents time to be ready for a possible evacuation.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

That area was massively affected by the Two Mile Road wildfire last summer, which forced up to 1,000 people from their homes. The Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park has since been dealing with the effects of that fire that left unstable grounds on the slopes above the park, leaving residents at risk of a debris flood and possibly a debris flow.