Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

JFK airport terminal evacuated after unattended bag sparks bomb scare

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 1:35 pm
JFK terminal 4 View image in full screen
Subway sign as it approaches JFK International Airport. Passengers at the airport were evacuated after an unattended bag sparked a bomb scare. Alphotographic/ Getty images

Passengers at the John F. Kennedy International Airport were evacuated Sunday as a bomb squad cleared an unattended bag found at the venue, the U.S. Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) told Global News.

At 11: 26 a.m., the official Twitter account of JFK Airport stated that PAPD was investigating a security incident in terminal four.

At 11:47 a.m., officials said that arrivals and departures at terminal four were closed to inbound traffic, adding that passengers should expect traffic delays and allow extra time for travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers were relocated within the terminal from the departures area to the arrivals area during the investigation, PAPD told Global News.

Trending Stories

At 12:21 p.m., JFK Airport tweeted that “arrivals and departure level roadways at Terminal 4 have reopened.”

The John F. Kenney International Airport, also known as the JFK Airport, is the main international airport of New York City and is considered one of the busiest in the world.

Airports worldwide have been experiencing a travel surge after two years of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, resulting in delayed flights and airport congestion due to aviation industry capacity overload.

The Fourth of July weekend has been jamming airports across the U.S., with about 2.49 million passengers going through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

— with files from The Associated Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fourth of July tagU.S. travel tagJFK Airport tagJohn F. Kennedy International Airport tagsecurity incident tagJFK airport security incident tagJFK airport wait time tagJuly 3 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers