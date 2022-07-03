JFK airport terminal evacuated after unattended bag sparks bomb scare

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers at the John F. Kennedy International Airport were evacuated Sunday as a bomb squad cleared an unattended bag found at the venue, the U.S. Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) told Global News.

At 11: 26 a.m., the official Twitter account of JFK Airport stated that PAPD was investigating a security incident in terminal four.

At 11:47 a.m., officials said that arrivals and departures at terminal four were closed to inbound traffic, adding that passengers should expect traffic delays and allow extra time for travel.

Due to a security incident, arrivals and departure levels at Terminal 4 remain closed to inbound traffic. Please expect traffic delays and allow additional travel time. — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) July 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers were relocated within the terminal from the departures area to the arrivals area during the investigation, PAPD told Global News.

At 12:21 p.m., JFK Airport tweeted that “arrivals and departure level roadways at Terminal 4 have reopened.”

Earlier security incident has been cleared. Arrivals and departure level roadways at Terminal 4 have reopened. Please expect residual traffic delays and allow additional travel time. — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) July 3, 2022

The John F. Kenney International Airport, also known as the JFK Airport, is the main international airport of New York City and is considered one of the busiest in the world.

Airports worldwide have been experiencing a travel surge after two years of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, resulting in delayed flights and airport congestion due to aviation industry capacity overload.

The Fourth of July weekend has been jamming airports across the U.S., with about 2.49 million passengers going through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

— with files from The Associated Press