Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: July 2022

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 12:21 pm
canada day flag View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for Canada Day was taken in Waskesiu by Kenzie Friesen. Kenzie Friesen / Viewer Submitted

Summer is here! We want to see the beautiful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: June 2022

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for June:

