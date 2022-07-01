Century-old power tunnel opens at Niagara Falls in bid to boost Ontario tourism industry

Send this page to someone via email

Visitors are flocking to Niagara Falls over the Canada Day weekend to catch a glimpse of water cascading from a view never before seen by the public.

A century-old 2,200 foot-long water tunnel located nearly 200 feet below the surface of a power station leads to a viewing platform at water level. It provides unobstructed panoramic views of the Horseshoe and American Falls.

“It really is the light at the end of the tunnel for COVID-19. People can get out and enjoy living and exploring again,” said Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development at Niagara Parks.

Open officially on July 1, the Tunnel is expanding the visitor experience at the Niagara Parks Power Station by providing a subterranean glimpse of the vast underground infrastructure of the building.

Upon entry to the power station, visitors are whisked down a 180-foot-deep elevator shaft with glass doors, turning back time on the historic trail race tunnel.

Once you reach the designated depth, you are greeted by a massive, brick-draped tunnel. This is where the 2,200-foot journey begins. This tunnel is where the power station’s spent waters flowed through this engineering marvel on its way back to Niagara River. Now, instead of raging waters, you are greeted with a concrete path accessible to all.

View image in full screen Niagara Parks Power Station Tunnel Interior. Niagara Parks

The journey through the tunnel is one that engages all of the senses. The further visitors venture in, they can begin to smell moisture in the air and hear the thundering sound of the falling water.

They are finally greeted by the raging waters of the Niagara River as they emerge from the tunnel, onto a brand-new viewing platform perched just above the water.

“We started this project in earnest a week before the world shut down in March of 2020, and we had to make a heart-felt decision whether or not we were going to continue or put it on hold,” Viney said. The project received a $25-million loan from the Ontario government as funding was provided to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on Niagara’s $2.4 billion tourism industry.

Instead of folding to these challenges, Niagara Parks decided to double-down and keep 500 employees working through the first year of COVID. The project was completed on time and on budget.

“This has been a very challenging time for the tourism sector, but today the Niagara Region will begin to reopen its world-class attractions and start down the road to recovery,” said Minister of Heritage, Lisa MacLeod, during a press announcement in summer of 2020.

As visitors took in the the tunnel and the falls for the first time, many were heard admiring the stunning view that met their eyes.

“As you round the corner, you start to hear the rumble and see the light. It is both eerie and beautiful at the same time,” one visitor said.

The attraction is open daily and expected to be open year-round. More information, including ticket pricing can be found online.