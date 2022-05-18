GO train summer service between Toronto and Niagara Falls begins Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Weekend summer GO trains between Niagara and Toronto are set to begin operating again on Saturday, according to the province’s transit agency.

Metrolinx says three seasonal return trips — six trains per day — will run Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays during the “better weather months.”

The 12-car trains to and from the Falls will include three bike coaches that hold 18 bicycles each.

The line will have seven total stops with Exhibition, Port Credit, Oakville, Burlington, Aldershot and St. Catharines in between the starting points of Union Station and Niagara Falls station.

On weekends and holidays from the Victoria Day long weekend until Thanksgiving weekend, three Lakeshore West Line trips will depart Union Station at 8:51 a.m., 12:51 p.m. and 4:51 p.m.

The trains are bypassing West Harbour station, meaning Hamiltonians will have to hop on from Aldershot at 9:41 a.m., 1:41 p.m. and 5:41 p.m.

Return trips to Toronto depart Niagara Falls at 11:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., with the Aldershot stops at 12:31 p.m., 4:31 p.m. and 8:31 p.m.

GO Bus Route 12 is another alternative to get to or leave Niagara Falls, with vehicles operating every hour between the Falls and Burlington Go.

👋 Starting May 21, we are bringing back:

✅ Weekend service on Barrie line & to Niagara Falls

✅ 15 min. peak period service on UP Express

✅ More weekday service on Kitchener line

& much more! Learn about the exciting changes here: https://t.co/43yy9KNLJX #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/Pufr45gwuK — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) May 11, 2022