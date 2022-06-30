B.C. woman with life-threatening injuries after serious crash in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia say a woman from British Columbia suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a transport truck on a highway in a rural area of the province.

Cumberland County District RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday they were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in the community of Thomson Station at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“RCMP officers learned that a car had been turning left into a gas station when it collided with a transport truck,” read a release.

Police say the driver of the car, a 22-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 48-year-old woman, were uninjured.

The rear seat passenger in the car, a 47-year-old woman from British Columbia, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter, the RCMP said.

The driver of the transport truck, a 19-year-old man, wasn’t hurt.

The highway was closed for several hours as a police reconstructive team attended the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.