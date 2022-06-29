Police arrest 17-year-old after Mississauga hit-and-run injures runner

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a teenage driver after a hit-and-run in Mississauga.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said the incident took place on Lakeshore Road, east of Cawthra Road, at around 1:30 a.m. on June 18.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was running east in the westbound curb lane of Lakeshore Road when she was hit by a vehicle. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the car fled the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, Peel police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect in Mississauga and charged him with failure to remain causing bodily harm.

The Youth Criminal Just Act prohibits the release of the suspect’s name.

