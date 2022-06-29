Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 17-year-old after Mississauga hit-and-run injures runner

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 9:47 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police have arrested a teenage driver after a hit-and-run in Mississauga.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said the incident took place on Lakeshore Road, east of Cawthra Road, at around 1:30 a.m. on June 18.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was running east in the westbound curb lane of Lakeshore Road when she was hit by a vehicle. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the car fled the scene, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police appeal for information after Sunday night gunshots in Mississauga

On Tuesday, Peel police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect in Mississauga and charged him with failure to remain causing bodily harm.

The Youth Criminal Just Act prohibits the release of the suspect’s name.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagHit and Run tagMississauga tagpeel police tagPRP tagLakeshore Road tagMississauga hit and run tagCawthra road taggta crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers