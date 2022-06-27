Sedin twins, Roberto Luongo inducted to Hockey Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-three years and one day after being drafted back-to-back by the Vancouver Canucks, Henrik and Daniel Sedin have been inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The top two leading scorers in Canucks history have been staples for the franchise on ice from day one, leading the team through multiple playoff runs, and coming one game short of winning the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Going in to the Hall of Fame alongside the twins will be long-time Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo.

The Canucks leader in goaltender wins and shutouts, Luongo played seven and a half seasons for the team.

Henrik was the Canucks’ captain from 2010 to 2018, scoring a total of 240 goals and 830 assists for 1,070 points in his time with the team.

His 1,330 career games played is also a Canucks franchise record.

He won both the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading point-scorer and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s MVP in 2009-10, scoring 29 goals and 83 assists over 82 games.

Daniel won the Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award as the best player in the League, as voted by fellow players in the 2010-11 season.

He scored 393 career goals and 648 assists for 1,041 points over 1,306 career regular-season games.

The Sedins also helped guide Sweden to a gold medal in the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Henrik’s number 33 and Daniel’s number 22 have both been retired by the team. Last year they joined the Canucks Hockey Operations department and were named special advisors to the general manager.

Luongo’s recent relationship with the team has not been as rosy.

The three-time Vezina Trophy finalist was originally drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 1997, but was traded to the Florida Panthers.

He was moved from Florida to Vancouver where he had the bulk of his success. But after the relationship between the star goalie and coach John Tortorella went bad, Luongo was traded back to Florida.

Overall, Luongo had a 489-392-124 record with a 2.52 GAA and .919 save percentage as well as 77 shutouts over 19 seasons and 1,044 games

Luongo also backstopped the Canadian men’s national team to two Olympic gold medals, including at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Former Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson was also inducted in to the Hall of Fame.