Man arrested after dirt bike stolen, loaded gun recovered in Toronto: police

Police say a man has been arrested after a carjacking in Toronto.

In a tweet Sunday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Millwick Drive and Plunkett Road area just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers said a man on a dirt bike was approached by a man in a car.

Police said the suspect allegedly brandished a pistol and took the dirt bike.

According to police, officers saw the suspect on the bike and began a foot pursuit.

The man was arrested and officers said a small loaded pistol was recovered.

CARJACKING:

Millwick Dr + Plunkett Rd

* 9:29 pm *

– Man on dirt bike approached by man in car

– Suspect brandished a pistol

– Took the dirt bike

– Officers see suspect on bike

– Officers in foot pursuit

– Man arrested

– Small loaded pistol recovered@TPS31Div#GO1216457

^dh pic.twitter.com/Cxz4p6eIgc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 27, 2022