Crime

Man arrested after dirt bike stolen, loaded gun recovered in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 9:59 am
Police say a man has been arrested after a carjacking in Toronto.

In a tweet Sunday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Millwick Drive and Plunkett Road area just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers said a man on a dirt bike was approached by a man in a car.

Police said the suspect allegedly brandished a pistol and took the dirt bike.

According to police, officers saw the suspect on the bike and began a foot pursuit.

The man was arrested and officers said a small loaded pistol was recovered.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
