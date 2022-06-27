Man arrested after dirt bike stolen, loaded gun recovered in Toronto: police

Police say a man has been arrested after a carjacking in Toronto.
In a tweet Sunday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Millwick Drive and Plunkett Road area just before 9:30 p.m.
Officers said a man on a dirt bike was approached by a man in a car.
Police said the suspect allegedly brandished a pistol and took the dirt bike.
According to police, officers saw the suspect on the bike and began a foot pursuit.
The man was arrested and officers said a small loaded pistol was recovered.
