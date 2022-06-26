Menu

Canada

Two residents rescued in Port Coquitlam apartment fire; dozens displaced

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 12:57 pm
A large fire has displaced dozens of Port Coquitlam residents. View image in full screen
A large fire has displaced dozens of Port Coquitlam residents. Global News

An apartment fire in Port Coquitlam forced dozens from their home overnight.

Just after 10 p.m., officials said firefighters responded to flames coming out of a low-rise apartment building on Wilson Avenue between Shaughnessy Street and Mary Hill Road.

Two people were rescued by fire crews, one other person was taken to hospital and a firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews said the fire was challenging to fight as it spread throughout the roof. View image in full screen
Crews said the fire was challenging to fight as it spread throughout the roof. Global News

Upon arrival, three apartments were found fully engulfed with flames reaching three floors high, according to Port Coquitlam Fire & Emergency Services.

Officials said the fire was “very stubborn” as it had made its way throughout the roof.

Dozens of Port Coquitlam firefighters were on scene battling the blaze. View image in full screen
Dozens of Port Coquitlam firefighters were on scene battling the blaze. Global News

Read more: Large fire at Mission apartment building; 1 resident airlifted to hospital

The Port Coquitlam Community Centre has opened its doors as an emergency centre for displaced residents.

Fire investigators have started to collect preliminary information, they expect to remain on scene for several hours.

