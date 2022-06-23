Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Assembly of First Nations chief says suspension is ‘unlawful’, seeks court order

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'High-profile Indigenous group facing leadership crisis' High-profile Indigenous group facing leadership crisis
WATCH: High-profile Indigenous group facing leadership crisis

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald and her lawyers say the organization’s move to suspend her and prevent her from attending its annual general assembly is a violation of its own charter.

Archibald was suspended by the AFN’s executive committee and national board of directors on June 17, following a public statement she made the day before.

In it, Archibald alleges she was attacked for trying to investigate corruption and collusion within the assembly and called for a forensic audit of the organization over the last eight years.

Trending Stories

Read more: National Chief RoseAnne Archibald suspended from Assembly of First Nations

The assembly’s statement from last week says she’s suspended with pay until an investigation into four complaints against her is complete, and the committee has a chance to review a subsequent report.

Story continues below advertisement

It accuses her of “serious breaches of her obligations to the AFN” and public attacks that undermine the assembly’s work.

Archibald says the executive committee does not have the power to suspend a national chief, which would require the calling of a special assembly, and that she is seeking a court order to have her suspension declared null and void.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assembly of First Nations tagAFN tagRoseAnne Archibald tagAFN national chief tagindigenous leader tagNational Chief RoseAnne Archibald tagAFN RoseAnne Archibald tagIndigenous leadership tagRoseAnne Archibald suspended tagAssembly of First Nations RoseAnne Archibald tagcanada indigenous chief tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers