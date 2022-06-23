Belleville police warn of fraudsters after recent scams

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly person in Belleville is out $8,000 after getting caught up in a scam.

Belleville police say the person was contacted on June 21 by a man claiming to be a lawyer representing a grandson who had been arrested and needed $8,000 for bail money.

A man came to the elderly person’s home to collect the money.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, and that there have been several complaints regarding similar scams over the past few days.

Police urge residents to contact them if approached by a scammer as “these scammers will prey on people’s emotions.”

