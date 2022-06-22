Menu

Crime

RCMP seek man who allegedly ‘inappropriately touched’ girls in Saanich

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 10:19 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP. Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say allegedly “inappropriately touched” two underaged girls in Central Saanich.

In a media release Wednesday, Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP said the incident happened on June 13 at a restaurant on Mt. Newton Cross Road near the Patricia Bay Highway.

Read more: What to do if you’re touched inappropriately at work

According to police, the man spoke with the two girls before he touched them.

He then left in a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck with damage to the right-side chrome running boards.
The man is described as about 40 years old and Caucasian with short, light hair and a thin build.

He was wearing glasses and a faded green baseball cap, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and blue and grey Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

