RCMP seek man who allegedly ‘inappropriately touched’ girls in Saanich

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say allegedly “inappropriately touched” two underaged girls in Central Saanich.

In a media release Wednesday, Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP said the incident happened on June 13 at a restaurant on Mt. Newton Cross Road near the Patricia Bay Highway.

According to police, the man spoke with the two girls before he touched them.

He then left in a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck with damage to the right-side chrome running boards.

The man is described as about 40 years old and Caucasian with short, light hair and a thin build.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing glasses and a faded green baseball cap, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and blue and grey Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.