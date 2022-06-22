Menu

Crime

Kingston Police seek to identify person of interest from October homicides

By Megan King Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 6:24 pm
Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is releasing images of a male they are looking to identify and speak to in regards to the murders of Nico Joseph Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin.
Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is releasing images of a male they are looking to identify and speak to in regards to the murders of Nico Joseph Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin. Kingston Police

The Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a male it is looking to speak to in regards to the murders of Nico Joseph Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin from October 2021.

Read more: Kingston Police seek public’s help to solve two homicides

Police say the images were taken from video footage that was recorded hours before the murders, which occurred in Kingston on October 16 of last year.

Investigators say they have reason to believe that the man was in the company of both victims prior to the murders.

Trending Stories

The person of interest is described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 40, at least six-feet-two-inches tall and approximately 275 pounds.

Kingston Police seek to identify person of interest from October homicides - image
Kingston Police

The man they are looking to identify is not a resident of Kingston.

The Major Crime Unit is asking for anyone who may know the identity of this man to contact investigators.

 

