Arrest made following vehicle theft in Bocaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A Bobcaygeon, Ont., man faces charges after a vehicle was reported stolen in the village last week.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Friday, June 17, officers were informed of a motor vehicle theft which had occurred around 5 a.m. that day.
Police say investigators reviewed security footage and identified a suspect.
Douglas McRae, 58, Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and trespassing at night.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 28, OPP said Wednesday.
