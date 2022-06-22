Menu

Crime

Arrest made following vehicle theft in Bocaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 1:38 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made an arrest following a vehicle theft in Bobcaygeon. The Canadian Press file

A Bobcaygeon, Ont., man faces charges after a vehicle was reported stolen in the village last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Friday, June 17, officers were informed of a motor vehicle theft which had occurred around 5 a.m. that day.

Police say investigators reviewed security footage and identified a suspect.

Douglas McRae, 58, Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and trespassing at night.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 28, OPP said Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Stolen Vehicle Vehicle Theft Bobcaygeon Auto Theft City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

