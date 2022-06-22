Arrest made following vehicle theft in Bocaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bobcaygeon, Ont., man faces charges after a vehicle was reported stolen in the village last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Friday, June 17, officers were informed of a motor vehicle theft which had occurred around 5 a.m. that day.

Police say investigators reviewed security footage and identified a suspect.

Douglas McRae, 58, Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and trespassing at night.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 28, OPP said Wednesday.