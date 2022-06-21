Man taken to trauma centre after e-bike, vehicle collide in Brampton

A man has been transported to a trauma centre after a vehicle and e-bike collided in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the McLaughlin Road South and Charolais Boulevard area at around 4:26 p.m.
Officers said an e-bike and vehicle collided.
According to police, the man riding the e-bike has been taken to a trauma centre.
Trending Stories
Peel paramedics told Global News they took the man to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said there were road closures in the area and asked the public to take alternate routes.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments