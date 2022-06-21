Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man taken to trauma centre after e-bike, vehicle collide in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 5:59 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man has been transported to a trauma centre after a vehicle and e-bike collided in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the McLaughlin Road South and Charolais Boulevard area at around 4:26 p.m.

Officers said an e-bike and vehicle collided.

Read more: Woman struck and killed by Toronto street sweeper

According to police, the man riding the e-bike has been taken to a trauma centre.

Trending Stories

Peel paramedics told Global News they took the man to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said there were road closures in the area and asked the public to take alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagTraffic tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagPRP tagBrampton Collision tagE Bike tagCharolais Boulevard tagMcLaughlin Road South tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers