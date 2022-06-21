Man taken to trauma centre after e-bike, vehicle collide in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been transported to a trauma centre after a vehicle and e-bike collided in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the McLaughlin Road South and Charolais Boulevard area at around 4:26 p.m.

Officers said an e-bike and vehicle collided.

According to police, the man riding the e-bike has been taken to a trauma centre.

Peel paramedics told Global News they took the man to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said there were road closures in the area and asked the public to take alternate routes.

COLLISION:

– Mclaughlin Rd S/Charolais Blv in #Brampton

– E-bike and vehicle involved

– Adult male rider transported to trauma centre

– S/B N/B Mclaughlin between Charolais&Elgin is closed

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 4:26 p.m.

– PR22-0208149 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 21, 2022