Entertainment

Cineplex introduces $1.50 booking fee for online movie ticket purchases

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club' Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club
WATCH ABOVE: Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club – Aug 11, 2021

TORONTO — Moviegoers could be paying a little extra to see a film at a Cineplex theatre this summer.

Canada’s largest film exhibitor says it has introduced a new $1.50 booking fee that applies to each ticket purchased through its mobile app and website.

The move comes as the company says it needs “to further invest and evolve our digital infrastructure.”

However, not everyone will have to pay the new service charge.

Cineplex Inc. says purchases made in-person at the box office, ticket kiosks, or concession stands will not be subject to the fee, while members of the Scene Plus rewards program will pay a reduced $1 per ticket.

Subscribers to CineClub, the company’s monthly subscription program, will have the fee waived entirely.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
