Canada

Ex-Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page to headline Wilfrid Laurier Homecoming in the fall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 9:44 am
Musician Steven Page poses for a portrait in Toronto, Thursday, September 13, 2018. View image in full screen
Musician Steven Page poses for a portrait in Toronto, Thursday, September 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

Wilfrid Laurier University has announced that Homecoming will be back on its Waterloo and Brantford campuses in the fall for the first time in two years.

The event at the school’s main campus in Waterloo will feature a performance by former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page as well as a football game while the main event in Brantford will be a basketball game.

Read more: Former Barenaked Ladies frontman to receive honorary doctorate from Laurier University

“Homecoming is a special celebration at Laurier. We’re very excited to finally be welcoming our alumni back to our campuses,” said Laurier vice-president Jason Coolman.

“It’s been long overdue, especially for our special reunion classes. Homecoming weekend is a wonderful opportunity for alumni, students and the community to connect with one another and the university.”

The concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Lazaridis Hall’s 1,000-seat auditorium with Page teaming up with Laurier’s Faculty of Music orchestra, students and faculty.

His son Isaac, who graduated from the school in 2018, will serve as guest conductor for the show.

Last week, the elder Page was given an honorary doctorate from the school during its convocation ceremonies.

