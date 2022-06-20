Nearly 40 grams of fentanyl siezed in Regina drug trafficking investigation

Two Regina men have been charged in connection to drug trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine.
As part of a three-month long investigation, the Regina Crime Reduction Team executed a search in both a vehicle and a residence on E. Haughton Road Saturday.
Two men were arrested, and the search yielded:
- at least $14,000 cash
- almost 40-grams of fentanyl
- a large plastic bag with cocaine residue inside
- other items indicative of drug trafficking activity
Trending Stories
Lazarus Teny, 26, and Daniel Drie Atem, 29, were both charged with:
- possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Both Teny and Atem made their first court appearance in provincial court on Monday.
Families of Ukrainian POWs plead for their safe return
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments