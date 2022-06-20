SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nearly 40 grams of fentanyl siezed in Regina drug trafficking investigation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 8:02 pm
regina police officer charged
The charges come after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Regina carried out by the Regina Crime Reduction Team. File / Global News

Two Regina men have been charged in connection to drug trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine.

As part of a three-month long investigation, the Regina Crime Reduction Team executed a search in both a vehicle and a residence on E. Haughton Road Saturday.

Read more: 75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder

Two men were arrested, and the search yielded:

  • at least $14,000 cash
  • almost 40-grams of fentanyl
  • a large plastic bag with cocaine residue inside
  • other items indicative of drug trafficking activity
Trending Stories

Lazarus Teny, 26, and Daniel Drie Atem, 29, were both charged with:

  • possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Both Teny and Atem made their first court appearance in provincial court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Families of Ukrainian POWs plead for their safe return' Families of Ukrainian POWs plead for their safe return
Families of Ukrainian POWs plead for their safe return
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagFentanyl tagDrugs tagRegina News tagRegina Police tagRegina tagDrug Bust tagDrug Trafficking tagRegina Crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers