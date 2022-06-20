Nearly 40 grams of fentanyl siezed in Regina drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Regina men have been charged in connection to drug trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine.

As part of a three-month long investigation, the Regina Crime Reduction Team executed a search in both a vehicle and a residence on E. Haughton Road Saturday.

Two men were arrested, and the search yielded:

at least $14,000 cash

almost 40-grams of fentanyl

a large plastic bag with cocaine residue inside

other items indicative of drug trafficking activity

Lazarus Teny, 26, and Daniel Drie Atem, 29, were both charged with:

possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Both Teny and Atem made their first court appearance in provincial court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:13 Families of Ukrainian POWs plead for their safe return Families of Ukrainian POWs plead for their safe return