Canada

Kingston, Ont. Mayor Bryan Paterson to seek re-election

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 1:51 pm
Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson has announced he will seek re-election this October. View image in full screen
Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson has announced he will seek re-election this October. CKWS TV

Kingston, Ont., Mayor Bryan Paterson’s name will be on the ballot for the third straight time on Oct. 24.

Monday, Paterson announced he will be seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

“In the midst of tough times, I believe we can rise to meet our challenges together,” said Paterson. “That’s why I’ve decided to run for re-election this fall. Serious times require experienced leadership and a track record of bringing people together and getting things done.”

Paterson says his priorities for the upcoming term include expanding housing options, creating new partnerships to meet community challenges and helping ease the cost of living.

Paterson was first elected to Kingston city council in 2010 as a councillor for Trillium District. He was elected Kingston’s 96th mayor in 2014 and re-elected with 69 per cent of the vote in 2018.

“This year we had one of the lowest property tax increases of any city in the province, and we did that because we’re able to channel that growth, to still be able to provide key services but keep taxes low.”

Dive Against Debris teaching Kingston, Ont., youth about water conservation
