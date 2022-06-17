These are the 10 pools opening in Toronto on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it will open 10 of its outdoor pools on Saturday to “help residents enjoy the summer weather and get outside.”

The City said the pools will run on a partial schedule, on evenings and weekends. The other 45 outdoor city pools are set to open on June 25.

They will also be run on a partial schedule.

According to the city, the full schedule will begin at all outdoor pools once the school year ends on June 30.

“Wading pools will also be open on June 30,” the City said in a release. “Splash and spray pads across the City are now open.”

The following outdoor pools will be open beginning on Saturday:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool at 779 Crawford Street

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre at 23 Grandravine Drive

Heron Park Community Centre at 292 Manse Road

High Park Outdoor Pool at 1873 Bloor Street West

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool at 375 Cedervale Avenue

McGregor Park Community Centre at 2231 Lawrence Avenue East

Monarch Park Outdoor Pool at 115 Felstead Avenue

Parkway Forest Community Centre at 59 Forest Manor Road

Pine Point Outdoor Pool at15 Grierson Road

West Mall Outdoor Pool at 370 The West Mall

The City is reminding residents that supervision or swimming ability requirements are in place for children under 10 at all of its outdoor pools.

“Caregivers should supervise children at all times,” the City said.

Leisure swimming is free and reservations are not required.

“Outdoor lane swim is free and open to swimmers aged seven years and older for swimming continuous lengths or widths,” the release reads.

The City also said visitors should “listen to the on-duty lifeguards.”

In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said every day during the summer pool season “thousands of residents and visitors head to these public pools to enjoy a leisure swim.”

“We are happy to kick off the outdoor pool season this weekend and look forward to the summer pool season ramping up when the school year ends,” Tory said.

According to the City, two outdoor pools — Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre outdoor pool and Ledbury Park outdoor pool — will be closed this summer for “critical repairs.”

“Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools and Riverdale Park East Outdoor Pool are expected to open later this summer as they undergo unexpected and needed repairs,” the City said in the release. “The 50-metre pool at Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pool will not open this season, but the 25-metre pool and the dive tank will be open for residents to enjoy.”