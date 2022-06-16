Ukrainian family arrives in Winnipeg with help from local they met in the Caribbean

Send this page to someone via email

A Ukrainian family is rebuilding their life in Winnipeg with the help of a total stranger they met on a trip down south.

Anna and Vasyl Gnatenko were vacationing in the Caribbean when Russia invaded their home country.

They ached to get back home to their parents and two-year-old son.

“It was a shock for us because we have two children,” Vasyl said.

But a chance encounter with a Winnipegger during their travels helped pave the way for a new life in Canada.

Fatima Ramjiawan and her husband saw the couple in distress, seated on beach chairs in front of them the day after the war began, Ramjiawan told Global News in a message.

Story continues below advertisement

Ramjiawan’s gift of flowers turned into a conversation about the invasion, sharing pictures and using Google Translate.

The new friends kept in touch as the Gnatenkos reunited with their family in Moldova and awaited Canadian visas in North Macedonia.

Meanwhile, Ramjiawan recruited dozens of other Manitobans to help the Gnatenkos find their way to the province — a group called Anna’s Helpers.

“She called me. She sent me messages. ‘How are you?'” Anna said.

Anna Gnatenko says she’s overwhelmed by the support from a total stranger.

“I didn’t know Fatima. She beautiful, beautiful woman. Big heart,” she said.

After a months-long journey that took them across several countries, the family finally landed in Winnipeg last Wednesday, where members of Anna’s Helpers greeted them.

Read more: Ukrainian girl celebrates 8th birthday with new friends in Halifax after fleeing home country

“It was so tearful when everybody came off the plane and got into the hug rug. Lots of hugs and lots of tears and lots of excitement and joy,” Anastasia Yereniuk, one woman helping the family settle, told Global News on Wednesday.

But host Daria Salamon says they’re the ones who should be thanking the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“As much as we’re helping them, I think they’ve pulled us all together and given us like a common cause, and so we’re all working toward that, so everybody’s just been kicking in any way they can,” said Salamon, who got involved early on.

Salamon felt compelled to offer her upstairs apartment after being devastated when the war started.

“I think immediately people just started gravitating toward this project because I think when the war broke out, a lot of people really wanted to help and they didn’t know how,” Salamon said.

Anna’s Helpers and other businesses have donated furniture and toys, dropped off grocery gift cards and helped Anna’s 10-year-old daughter Mariia get home from school.

However, the Gnatenkos still have their work cut out for them. They’re on the hunt for jobs while learning English through apps and in-person lessons. Despite the barriers, they’re relieved to begin what they call a chance at a second life.

2:10 Volunteers throw birthday party for girl who fled home in Ukraine Volunteers throw birthday party for girl who fled home in Ukraine