Canada

Body of man reported missing in 2021 located in Ottawa River: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:54 pm
Brett O'Grady was reported missing last October. View image in full screen
Brett O'Grady was reported missing last October. via Ottawa Police Service

The body of a man who went missing last year has been recovered from the Ottawa River, police say.

Ottawa police said on June 11 at around 5:10 p.m., officers received a report that human remains had been located in the water in the Sir George Étienne Cartier Parkway and C.H. Airport-Marina Road area.

Police said the coroner attended the scene and the marine, diver and trails unit recovered the remains.

Search for missing man expanded to Ottawa River shoreline, woods: police

Police said the a forensic identification process confirmed the remains are those of Brett O’Grady who had been reported missing last October.

According to police, investigators and the coroner’s officer have concluded that “no foul play is suspected in this matter.”

“We would like to thank everyone involved for all of their efforts to locate Brett,” police said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

