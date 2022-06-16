Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Beyoncé announces long-awaited 7th studio album ‘Renaissance’

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 10:10 am
Beyoncé makes History with the Best Performance winning 28 Grammys, more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. View image in full screen
Beyoncé makes History with the Best Performance winning 28 Grammys, more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. Getty Images

Fans of pop superstar Beyoncé are hoping they will be Crazy in Love with what is expected to be the singer’s seventh studio album, titled Renaissance.

In an announcement made across the artist’s social media accounts and various streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, the artist shared the words “act i … RENAISSANCE” and the date July 29.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement is believed to be a teaser for Beyoncé’s next, highly anticipated album.

Read more: Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any news after the artist deleted her profile pictures on social media last week, which many took as a sign of a new Beyoncé era approaching.

Trending Stories

Beyoncé, 40, released her last album Lemonade in 2016. It received great acclaim and was nominated for three Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Film.

Streaming platforms have already offered eager fans the option to pre-save the release of Renaissance.

As per a listing on Apple Music, the album is expected to have 16 tracks.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lizzo changes ‘Grrrls’ lyric after backlash about ‘ableist’ slur in song

According to the BBC, Tidal — the streaming company owned by Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z — will not have an exclusive agreement for Renaissance, meaning it will be available to stream on other platforms. Lemonade was a Tidal exclusive for the first three years of its release.

Throughout her career — including her time as a member of Destiny’s Child — Beyoncé has earned 28 Grammy awards and 79 nominations, more than any other female artist.

Click to play video: 'CODA: Life with Music' CODA: Life with Music
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Beyonce tagRenaissance tagbeyonce music tagBeyoncé 2022 tagBeyoncé Renaissance tagBeyoncé's new album tagBeyoncé's seventh album tagBeyoncé's update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers