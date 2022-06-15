Menu

Crime

OPP discover ‘large’ drug lab in Burnt River area in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:51 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP uncovered a large drug lab in the Burnt River area. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP uncovered a large drug lab in the Burnt River area. Don Mitchell / Global News

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple drug charges after police uncovered a drug lab this spring.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, members of its community street crimes unit uncovered what they said was a “large” drug lab following a lengthy investigation.

Read more: 3 arrested after $6M in illegal cannabis and products seized in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

On May 18, investigators executed a search warrant at a property in Burnt River, a community about 43 km north of Lindsay, where they seized the following:

  • 200 packages of psilocybin (20 grams per package)
  • 1,000 packages of cannabis products (20 grams per package)
  • cell phones, computer hard drives with USBs
  • thousands of shipping and cannabis product labels.
“The warrant was issued following a drug exportation investigation with the assistance of Canada Post postal inspectors and the Canada Border Services Agency, where it was determined that packages containing drugs were being shipped internationally,” OPP stated Wednesday.

Kevin Lawson, 60, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Somerville Township) was arrested and charged with importing and exporting cannabis, possession for the purpose of exporting, exporting a schedule III Substance and possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of export.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 16, OPP said.

