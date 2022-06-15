Menu

Economy

Bank of Canada likely to mirror U.S. Fed’s 75-basis-point rate hike: economists

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2022 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rate by 75 basis points amid rising inflation' U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rate by 75 basis points amid rising inflation
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced at a news conference on Wednesday that the Federal Open Market committee raised its target policy interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to stem a surge in inflation. He added that “ongoing increases in that rate will be appropriate.” The rate hike was the biggest made by the U.S. central bank since 1994, and was delivered after recent data showed little progress in its inflation battle.

Economists say the Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike since 1994 — increases the odds of the Bank of Canada (BoC) following suit next month.

The U.S. bank authority says the move will shift the country’s benchmark rate to a range between 1.5 per cent and 1.75 per cent as it tries to tame soaring inflation.

Read more: U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates 75 basis points, biggest jump in 28 years

While the Bank of Canada recently upped its interest rate by a half point two times in recent months, governor Tiff Macklem has hinted he is prepared to act “more forcefully.”

Josh Nye of RBC Economics says previously the top argument against the Bank of Canada raising the interest rate by more than a half point was that its U.S. counterpart was unlikely to be that aggressive.

Now, that the Fed went for that large of a hike, Nye believes it’s even more likely Macklem will have the confidence to do the same.

CIBC economists Avery Shenfeld and Andrew Grantham feel similar and say in a note to investors that they see the Bank of Canada getting to 2.75 per cent this year, before a deceleration in growth and inflation, convince the bank to lay off hikes.

“With the Fed having normalized a 75bp move, we see the BoC also hiking by that amount in July,” they wrote.

— with files from Global News

Click to play video: 'Rising interest rates, debt spur Canadian homebuyer’s remorse' Rising interest rates, debt spur Canadian homebuyer’s remorse
Rising interest rates, debt spur Canadian homebuyer’s remorse
© 2022 The Canadian Press
