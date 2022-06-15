Menu

Canada

Government of Canada investigates death of Bell Canada technician in Tillsonburg, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:03 pm
A Bell Canada employee has been identified as the technician who died in a work-related accident in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Monday June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Bell Canada employee has been identified as the technician who died in a work-related accident in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Monday June 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Bell Canada employee has been identified as the technician who died in a work-related accident in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Monday.

On June 13 at approximately 11:10 a.m., OPP received a report of a non-traffic accident on Delavan Crescent in Tillsonburg.

Police determined that a technician working on-site was injured due to a fall.

Paul Totten, 54, was transported to the trauma centre at the London Health Sciences Centre, where he later died.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our team members and offer our condolences and support to his family and colleagues,” said Caroline Audet, senior manager of media relations for Bell Canada. “We are working closely with authorities on the investigation into the incident.”

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), which is heading the investigation, stated: “The fatal incident involved an employee working for Bell Technical Solutions, which is a federally regulated workplace.”

ESDC will determine through its investigation if any violations against the Canada Labour Code were a factor in the worker’s death.

“The Government of Canada extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and coworkers of the victim of the fatal incident,” said ESDC.

