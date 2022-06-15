Menu

RM of North Norfolk declares state of local emergency due to flooding

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 12:15 am
RM of North Norfolk declares state of local emergency due to flooding - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The RM of North Norfolk says it has declared a local state of emergency due to heavy rain that fell Tuesday morning.

In a public notice, the RM says the town of Austin has been flooded because of the “unprecedented” rain.

READ MORE: Ongoing flood threat exacerbated by more storms

Trending Stories

Residents east of Austin, including in MacGregor, are asked to be aware of the possibility of rushing water in ditches and creeks and should contact the RM office if sandbags are needed to protect property.

MacGregor and Austin residents are also being asked to keep municipal sewer use to a minimum to prevent backing up into basements.

 

