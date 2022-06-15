RM of North Norfolk declares state of local emergency due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

The RM of North Norfolk says it has declared a local state of emergency due to heavy rain that fell Tuesday morning.

In a public notice, the RM says the town of Austin has been flooded because of the “unprecedented” rain.

Residents east of Austin, including in MacGregor, are asked to be aware of the possibility of rushing water in ditches and creeks and should contact the RM office if sandbags are needed to protect property.

MacGregor and Austin residents are also being asked to keep municipal sewer use to a minimum to prevent backing up into basements.