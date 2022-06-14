Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for missing Toronto man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 10:59 am
Kingston Police Station View image in full screen
Kingston Police are looking for missing Toronto man, Shane Morrow. Global Kingston

Police in Kingston are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Toronto man.

Shane Morrow, 35, was last seen near the Kingston Shopping Centre on June 10.

Police say his whereabouts are unknown and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Shane Morrow was last seen June 10 in Kingston.
Shane Morrow was last seen June 10 in Kingston. Kingston Police

He’s described as caucasian, five feet nine inches tall and 150 pounds, with a slim build and dark brown shaved hair. He has several tattoos, including a skull on one arm, “Rest In Peace” across his chest, and a set of lips on his neck.

Morrow was last seen wearing red shorts and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

