Kingston police looking for missing Toronto man

Police in Kingston are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Toronto man.
Shane Morrow, 35, was last seen near the Kingston Shopping Centre on June 10.
Police say his whereabouts are unknown and his family is concerned for his well-being.
He’s described as caucasian, five feet nine inches tall and 150 pounds, with a slim build and dark brown shaved hair. He has several tattoos, including a skull on one arm, “Rest In Peace” across his chest, and a set of lips on his neck.
Trending Stories
Morrow was last seen wearing red shorts and a blue T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.
The Rose of Hope golf tournament in Kingston is fast approaching.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments