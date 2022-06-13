Nova Scotia man, 38, dies in single-vehicle motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of a 38-year-old man from Tatamagouche, N.S.

In a release, police say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on North Shore Road in Cumberland County around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

It said the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“RCMP learned that a motorcycle had been travelling on North Shore Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve and came to rest in a ditch,” the release said.

North Shore Road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened to the public.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.