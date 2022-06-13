Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia man, 38, dies in single-vehicle motorcycle crash

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 10:52 am
A 38-year-old man from Tatamagouche has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday evening. View image in full screen
A 38-year-old man from Tatamagouche has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday evening. Global News / File

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of a 38-year-old man from Tatamagouche, N.S.

In a release, police say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on North Shore Road in Cumberland County around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

It said the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: 34-year-old man identified as victim of Dartmouth shooting, death ruled homicide

“RCMP learned that a motorcycle had been travelling on North Shore Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve and came to rest in a ditch,” the release said.

Trending Stories

North Shore Road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of motorcyclists raise funds for Prostate Cancer in Okanagan Ride for Dad' Hundreds of motorcyclists raise funds for Prostate Cancer in Okanagan Ride for Dad
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagNova Scotia tagFatal Crash tagMotorcycle Crash tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagSingle-Vehicle Collision tagfatal motorcycle crash tagNova Scotia Fatal Crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers