Federal government to pump $10.8M into Manitoba’s tourism industry

The federal government is making a multi-million-dollar investment into Manitoba tourism.

The $10.8 million in funding announced Friday aims to help the province’s struggling tourism industry bounce back from COVID-19, said Saint Boniface – Saint Vital MP, Dan Vandal.

“Tourism is a critical industry for Manitoba and through these investments, our government is helping the travel, tourism, and recreation providers create new — or enhance existing — experiences, revitalizing communities, and attract visitors,” Vandal said in a release.

“Together, we are ready to welcome people from across Canada and the world back to Manitoba.”

“Summer is right around the corner. The time is now to welcome visitors back to our province and safely enjoy all Manitoba has to offer.”

The money, which comes from the federal government’s Tourism Relief Fund, Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, will go to 39 projects across the province.

The funding includes $1 million for The Forks Renewal Corporation, $500,000 for the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada and just over $747,00 for Fort Whyte Alive.

