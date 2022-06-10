Menu

Economy

Federal government to pump $10.8M into Manitoba’s tourism industry

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 6:08 pm
The Forks in Winnipeg is among the Manitoba tourist spots that will get help through $10.8 million in federal funding announced Friday. View image in full screen
The Forks in Winnipeg is among the Manitoba tourist spots that will get help through $10.8 million in federal funding announced Friday. Twitter / The Forks

The federal government is making a multi-million-dollar investment into Manitoba tourism.

The $10.8 million in funding announced Friday aims to help the province’s struggling tourism industry bounce back from COVID-19, said Saint Boniface – Saint Vital MP, Dan Vandal.

Read more: Canada Day events in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village scrapped as organizers seek ‘new approach’

“Tourism is a critical industry for Manitoba and through these investments, our government is helping the travel, tourism, and recreation providers create new — or enhance existing — experiences, revitalizing communities, and attract visitors,” Vandal said in a release.

“Together, we are ready to welcome people from across Canada and the world back to Manitoba.”

Click to play video: 'Manitobans enjoy May staycations thanks to rebate incentive program' Manitobans enjoy May staycations thanks to rebate incentive program
Manitobans enjoy May staycations thanks to rebate incentive program

“Summer is right around the corner. The time is now to welcome visitors back to our province and safely enjoy all Manitoba has to offer.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba’s major music festivals ‘well underway’ in 2022 planning process

The money, which comes from the federal government’s Tourism Relief Fund, Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, will go to 39 projects across the province.

The funding includes $1 million for The Forks Renewal Corporation, $500,000 for the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada and just over $747,00 for Fort Whyte Alive.

Click to play video: 'Travel Manitoba to advance Indigenous tourism with new association' Travel Manitoba to advance Indigenous tourism with new association
Travel Manitoba to advance Indigenous tourism with new association – Sep 23, 2021
