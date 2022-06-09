Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged with fraud at Cobourg bank: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 11:29 am
Officers responded to call to a downtown bank following an incident in which a man attempted to withdraw a large sum of money. View image in full screen
Officers responded to call to a downtown bank following an incident in which a man attempted to withdraw a large sum of money. Global News Peterborough file

A Toronto man faces fraud charges following an incident at a bank in Cobourg on Tuesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call to a downtown bank following an incident in which a man attempted to withdraw a large sum of money.

Police say the identification provided by the man to bank staff was determined to be fake.

Read more: Personal support worker in Peterborough accused of cheque fraud, forgery, police say

A 20-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with personation with intent to commit identity fraud and two counts of use of a forged document.

Trending Stories

He was released on an undertaking with conditions and is scheduled to return to court in Cobourg on July 13.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Better Business Bureau releases latest findings on cryptocurrency scams' Better Business Bureau releases latest findings on cryptocurrency scams
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraud tagCobourg Police Service tagcobourg police tagCobourg crime tagforgery tagBank Fraud tagdowntown Cobourg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers