Toronto man charged with fraud at Cobourg bank: police

A Toronto man faces fraud charges following an incident at a bank in Cobourg on Tuesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call to a downtown bank following an incident in which a man attempted to withdraw a large sum of money.

Police say the identification provided by the man to bank staff was determined to be fake.

A 20-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with personation with intent to commit identity fraud and two counts of use of a forged document.

He was released on an undertaking with conditions and is scheduled to return to court in Cobourg on July 13.

